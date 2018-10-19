Irish water not tackling root of Donegal’s water problems – Murray

It’s claimed that Irish Water is continuing to ignore the core issue when it comes to upgraded works in Donegal.

The utility is to begin replacing ageing water mains in the Ballybegley area of Newtowncunningham on Monday.

The project is part of Irish Water’s €500 million national Leakage Reduction Programme.

However Cllr Jack Murray says while this is outwardly positive, residents in that area will continue to experience regular water outages because the utility has so far failed to address the root of the problem: