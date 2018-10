Finn Harps are into the Promotion/ Relegation Playoff Final against Limerick after defeating Drogheda 3-1 on aggregate over two legs in a First Division promotion playoff.

Harps had a 2-0 win on Friday night with John Kavanagh and Nathan Boyle scoring the goals. The first game with Limerick is to be played Bank Holiday Monday 29th October.

After the match, Chris Ashmore spoke with Harps boss Ollie Horgan…

Chris also spoke with Paddy McCourt, and Diarmaid Doherty spoke with Harps’ Ciaran Coll…