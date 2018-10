Finn Harps had a 2-0 win over Drogheda at Finn Park on Friday night in the second leg of their Promotion Playoff, a scoreline which left the aggregate score 3-1 and means Finn Harps will now face off against Limerick for a chance to play Premier Division football next season.

John Kavanagh scored the first goal for Harps on 18 minutes and Nathan Boyle added the second 21 minutes into the second half.

Chris Ashmore reports for Highland Radio Sport…