There’s been a 100% increase in road deaths in Donegal.

Last year 4 people died on the roads in the county and so far this year, 8 people have lost their lives.

The figures come as as National Slow Down Day gets underway.

The initiative runs for a 24 hour period, beginning this morning at 7am.

Head of Road Policing in Donegal, Inspector Michael Harrison is appealing to motorists to take heed of speed limits: