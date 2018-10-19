Further traffic chaos predicted at Kilmacrennan during rush hour

Motorists travelling on the main Kilmacrennan to Letterkenny road are facing further tailbacks today owing to a stop and go system in place.

Work at the Blue Banks area of Kilmacrennan is on-going however its emerged that separate resurfacing works at Illistrin is adding to the traffic congestion.

Tailbacks stretching over 2km were reported at peak times this morning with concern that this could happen again during the evening rush hour.

Local Cllr Michael McBride is to seek more clarity surrounding the works: