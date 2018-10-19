Too late for Casey to pull out of Presidential election

Peter Casey can’t pull out of the Presidential election even if he wants to.

The candidate is considering his future in the race for the Áras over the weekend, after comments he made about travellers.

His remarks about the travelling community this week have drawn heavy criticism with some branding them borderline racist.

Peter Casey denies that – but says he’s now taking the weekend to consider his future in the race.

But Mr Casey can’t actually withdraw from the race.

It’s too late now for a candidate to back out and the government has confirmed his name will appear on the ballot paper next Friday regardless of what he does.

He can tell people don’t vote for me, but they’ll still have the option.