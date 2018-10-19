Carndonagh’s Erin McLaughlin called up to WU17 Squad

Carndonagh’s Erin McLaughlin has been called up to the Republic Of Ireland’s WU17 squad for the upcoming UEFA European Championships qualifying round.

McLaughlin, who plays for Sea Rovers, impressed in home-based training at FAI National Training Centre.

The WU17 squad travel to Serbia to face the host nation, Wales and Albania in Group Seven in the Qualifying Round which begins on Monday, October 22.

Ireland face Albania on Monday before Wales on Thursday, October 25 and Serbia on Sunday, October 28 as they look to qualify for the Elite Round next year.