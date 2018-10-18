‘Urgent action’ needed from Education Minister on teaching issues

There’s a warning the education system is being undermined by a growing divide between the “have’s” and “have not’s”.

The National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals says it’s due to a shortage of teachers, with many students being forced to turn to grind schools.

Education Minister Joe McHugh being urged to take “urgent action” to address the issue.

Director of the NAPD, Clive Byrne, says many young people now don’t see teaching as an attractive career and the long-term implications are troubling: