Seasonal & part-time workers entitlements remain unchanged

A Donegal Deputy is urging the Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection to immediately act on behalf of seasonal and part time workers and make the necessary changes to entitle them to jobseekers benefit.

Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher is calling on Minister Regina Doherty to restore the workers entitlements and benefits ahead of the publication of the 2019 Social Protection Bill next week.

Changes made in 2011/2012 meant seasonal workers could no longer claim jobseekers benefit once their seasonal work ceased.

Deputy Gallagher says recommendations set out in a report on the issue need to be acted on: