There are further calls for a new contract to be secured for the Swilly Ferry which links Rathmullan to Buncrana.

It’s understood that the ferry has had a hugely successful summer season with a significant increase in passenger numbers compared to last year.

The current contract however is to run out at the end of 2019.

Cllr Nicholas Crossan says it’s important that the service is maintained, and a tendering process for the next few years should begin as soon as possible.