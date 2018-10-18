Man pleads guilty to handling stolen livestock in Milford

A man has pleaded guilty to 35 counts of handling stolen livestock in the Milford area.

He had been charged in connection with sheep stealing in September and appeared before Letterkenny District court yesterday.

The man was convicted and received a 3 month prison sentence suspended for 2 years.

Gardai have estimated that costs incurred by An Garda Síochána at Milford was €3,300 and the Department of Agriculture – €6,427 in their joint investigation for DNA sampling and other matters.

The injured party, a farmer from the Milford area was also awarded €250 compensation for veterinary fees that he had accumulated after his lambs were stolen.

The total cost awarded against the convicted male was €9,977.

Gardaí have returned the livestock to the injured party and have thanked the local farming community for their assistance in this latest investigation.