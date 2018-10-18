Ireland can be a leader in climate action – Pringle

Its hoped Ireland can be a leader in climate action.

In delivering his Fossil Fuel Divestment Bill to parliamentarians at the IPU General Assembly in Geneva, Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle, called on politicians across the world to listen and respond to communities advocating for climate action.

The Bill which is considered to be ground-breaking in forecasting Ireland to become the first country in the world to divest its public money out of fossil fuel companies, received unanimous cross-party support in the Dail in July.

Deputy Pringle says now is the time for Parliaments to make their move in tackling climate change: