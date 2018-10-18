GAA Programme – Donegal Tyrone & Derry Championship Finals Weekend

The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm.

On this week’s hour long county final special programme we look ahead Sunday’s eagerly awaited meeting of the record chasing Gaoth Dobhair and the modern day county final specialists Naomh Conaill.

Tom Comack is joined in studio Gaoth Dobhair officials chairperson Moira Graham and secretary Eamon McBride, Naomh Conaill officials chairman Martin ‘Shanky’ Smith and former chairman and player Daniel McGeehan.

Naomh Conaill, the defending Donegal reserve champions, meet St Eunan’s in the Senior B final in the curtain raiser on Sunday, Ballybofey. Tom is also joined by St Eunan’s PRO – Paul McGovern.

The Kilcar 1993 championship winning team are also been honoured on Sunday on the 25th anniversary of their final win over Killybegs in the county final of that year. Christy Gillespie recalls the 0-12 to 0-10 victory over three in a row chasing Killybegs.

And ahead of the Derry and Tyrone finals which are also on this Sunday, Tom is also joined by Sport Editor of the Co Derry Post Michael Mullan and and Alan Rogers of the Ulster Herald.

Coleraine face Lavey- in Derry decider in Celtic Park, and Killyclogher and Coalisland who meet in the Tyrone final, in Healy Park.

