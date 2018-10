Almost €36 million in funding has been paid out to support farmers in Donegal this year.

The funding is made under the Basic Payment Scheme for 2018.

A total of 7,563 applicants from Donegal have been paid in the first tranche of the advance payment which equate to €35.7million.

Further payments are to be made in December.

In a statement, Minister Joe McHugh said that these payments give a significant financial boost for farmers, their families and rural communities around the county.