Donegal Championship Final Preview – The Managers: Mervyn O’Donnell & Martin Regan

The Donegal Senior Championship will be decided this weekend.

Gaoth Dobhair, who are back in a final for the first time since they last won it in 2006, face a Naomh Conaill side who lost last years final and were champions just three years ago.

It’s a first championship final meeting between the sides since the 1940’s but both these teams know each other very well due to their latest championship history.

Gweedore suffered at the hands of Glenties in last years semi final and given this will be Naomh Conaill’s sixth final in ten years, Gaoth Dobhair Manager Mervyn O’Donnell is concerned about a seasoned championship team…

Having lost in the 2017 decider to Kilcar, Naomh Conaill Manager Martin Regan has been telling Tom that the appetite for success is still very powerful within the squad…

Naomh Conaill versus Gaoth Dobhair in the 2018 Donegal Senior Championship Final will be LIVE on Highland Sunday Sport from 4pm with Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh in association with McNulty’s Top Oil Filling Station and Mace Shop Stranorlar.