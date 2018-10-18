Donegal Championship Final Preview – Naomh Conaill’s AJ Gallagher & Eoin Wade

This Sunday Naomh Conaill and Gaoth Dobhair clash for the Dr Maguire Cup in the 2018 Donegal Senior Championship Final.

The Naomh Conaill men have three titles to their name lifting the cup in the 2005, 2010 and 2105, but they also suffered defeat in deciders.

The Glenties troop will look to put the suffering of defeat to Kilcar in last year’s final firmly behind them by taking victory on Sunday.

In Highland’s DSFC Final Preview, Oisin Kelly has been speaking with AJ Gallagher and Eoin Wade.

Gallagher has two winners medals and wants a third,fFor that to happen he feel’s Naomh Conaill will need their best performance of the year…

Eoin Wade has been part of all three winning Naomh Conaill sides. He says they have to make the most on final day…

Naomh Conaill versus Gaoth Dobhair in the 2018 Donegal Senior Championship Final will be LIVE on Highland Sunday Sport from 4pm with Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh in association with McNulty’s Top Oil Filling Station and Mace Shop Stranorlar.