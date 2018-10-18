Donegal Championship Final Preview – Gaoth Dobhair’s Odhrán MacNiallais & Christopher Sweeney

Twelve years on from their last success in the Donegal Senior Championship, Gaoth Dobhair are back in the final when they take on Naomh Conaill in Sunday’s decider.

Gaoth Dobhair lost in the semi final to Naomh Conaill last year but they beat the Glenties side in the group stage in September.

It’s been a long wait for the Dr Maguire Cup to return to Magheragallon, will 2018 be the year?

In Highland’s Preview of the DSFC Final Oisin Kelly and Tom Comack have been talking with Odhrán McNiallais and Christopher Sweeney

Odhran says Sunday is a different game and anything can happen on final day…

Christopher Sweeney was part of the squad that won in 2006, this time around they are favourites and the goalkeeper says, within the group they know what they have to do…

Naomh Conaill versus Gaoth Dobhair in the 2018 Donegal Senior Championship Final will be LIVE on Highland Sunday Sport from 4pm with Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh in association with McNulty’s Top Oil Filling Station and Mace Shop Stranorlar.