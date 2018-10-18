Cullen and Casey named on Ireland team to face the Scots

Two north west players have been named on the Ireland International panel for this weekend’s Hurling/Shinty contest against Scotland.

Donegal’s Nicky Rackard winning captain Danny Cullen and Damian Casey of Tyrone are named among the 20 listed players.

Hurlers from 13 different counties have been selected for the clash, which takes place in Inverness this Saturday.

The Irish team, managed by Tipperary’s Willie Maher and Kilkenny’s Conor Phelan, will be heading to the home of Shinty in Bught Park, looking to atone for the three-point defeat suffered last year.

Hurling/Shinty International 2018

Ireland v Scotland

Date: Saturday October 20th @ 2pm

Venue: Bught Park, Inverness, Scotland

Ireland Senior Men’s Team

1. Enda Rowland (Laois)

2. Brian Byrne (Kildare)

3. Damian Casey (Tyrone)

4. John Casey (Longford)

5. Darragh Clinton (Westmeath)

6. Noel Connors (Waterford)

7. Danny Cullen (Donegal)

8. Tommy Doyle (Westmeath)

9. Darragh Egerton (Westmeath)

10. David English (Carlow) CAPTAIN

11. Jason Forde (Tipperary)

12. Damien Healy (Meath)

13. Gerard O’Kelly Lynch (Sligo)

14. Gavin McGowan (Meath)

15. Dave McInerney (Clare)

16. Bryan Murphy (Kerry)

17. John Michael Nolan (Carlow)

18. Stephen Roche (Waterford)

19. James Toher (Meath)

20. Sean Weir (Kerry)