Bundoran along with 14 other towns and cities across the country are being asked to think before they flush in an effort to reduce the number of sewer blockages.

4,600 sewers have been blocked so far this year due to inappropriate items being flushed down toilets.

The “Think before you flush” campaign says flushing the likes of wet wipes, cotton bud sticks and nappies can have a negative impact on internal plumbing in homes and the marine environment.