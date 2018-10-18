Brendan Bradley tipping Finn Harps to return to Premier

Finn Harps return to the Premier Division could get a step closer on Friday evening.

Ahead of their Promotion Play Off second leg, Harps are locked a 1-1 with Drogheda United.

Harps have home advantage but will be without experienced midfielder Gareth Harkin who picked up an injury and had to be replaced early in the second half of the first leg match.

There’s also concerns over the fitness of Paddy McCourt and Mark Coyle.

The play off winner will through to the final stage of the series against Limerick, the second bottom side in the Premier.

The League of Ireland’s all time record goal scorer is Brendan Bradley, speaking on Around the North West, the former Harps star is tipping the Ballybofey men to return to the Premier Division…