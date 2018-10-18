250 people sign petition calling for ‘dangerous’ bridge to be addressed

Council officials have endeavoured to address health and safety concerns over a pedestrian bridge in Carndonagh.

The bridge and walkway, situated on the grounds of Carndonagh hospital, links the hospital to Donagh Park and was badly damaged in last year’s flooding.

A petition, which has garnered 250 signatures from the community, has been presented to members of the Inishowen Municipal District this week calling on the local authority to address the issue.

Concerns have been expressed that the area has become dangerous and some children have made attempts to cross the bridge.

Cllr Albert Doherty hopes the matter is resolved quickly: