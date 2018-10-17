Shane Duffy gutted with Wales defeat and letting down Ireland Management

The Republic of Ireland are facing the prospect of relegation in the UEFA Nations League.

A second-half Harry Wilson free-kick handed Wales a 1-0 victory at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday night.

It means the Boys in Green are set to finish bottom of their Nations League group.

Derry men Shane Duffy and James McClean started for the Republic last night.

Speaking with Martin Holmes, Duffy was gutted with the result and says players have let the management down…

Republic of Ireland 1- 0 Wales Match Report…