Seanad hears South Inishowen water supply ‘below par’

Irish Water is being urged to reverse its refusal to invest in a pipe replacement programme for South Inishowen.

It’s after a major burst in the Buncrana supply over the weekend, which left thousands of homes and businesses without a supply for much of Saturday.

Speaking in the Seanad this afternoon, Donegal Senator Pádraig Mac Lochlainn requested that Irish Water meet with the Donegal Oireachtas members and Donegal County Councillors at the earliest opportunity in a bid to address a number of issues: