School transport still not in place for children travelling to Milford

Despite a Government pledge to resolve the school transport issue for students in both Kilmacrennan and Termon wishing to attend school in Milford, it’s emerged that an additional bus has yet to be put in place.

While the commitment was made last week, Minister Halligan has since given reassurances that necessary arrangements will be put in place in the coming week.

However, as of yesterday, Bus Eireann still had not been informed by the Department that the additional bus route had been sanctioned.

Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says while those promises should have been followed through by now, he remains confident that the issue will be resolved soon: