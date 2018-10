A Donegal County Councillor wants a change in policy to allow rural houses be built on higher ground than they are currently allowed.

At the moment, planning permission regulations do not permit the foundation of a new rural house to go beyond one foot above the nearby road.

However, Cllr Paul Canning believes that this presents a real flooding risk going forward, owing to frequent resurfacing works which will in turn elevate the road.

He says this rule should be relaxed: