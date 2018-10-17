Ollie Horgan says Harps have to be better in second leg

Finn Harps have home advantage on Friday night in the second leg of the Promotion Play Off against Drogheda United.

A Nathan Boyle equaliser means Harps are still very much in the tie with the game at 1-1 ahead of Friday’s game at Finn Park.

Manager Ollie Horgan is expecting another tight tie and feels they will need to improve for the second game…

Finn Harps v Drogheda United in the 2nd Leg of the Promotion Play Off will be LIVE on Highland this Friday from 7.40pm with Diarmaid Doherty and former Finn Harps Captain Gavin Cullen, in association with Intersport Brian McCormicks, Main Street Letterkenny.



