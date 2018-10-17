Official – Kris Meeke back in WRC with Toyota

Toyota have confirmed Kris Meeke’s return to the World Rally Championship.

Having been dropped by the Citroen team in May following a series of crashes, the County Tyrone driver is back on the world stage with the Finland based Gazoo team under the leadership of former multi World Champion Tommy Makinen.

The manufacturer announced Meeke’s signing on Wednesday morning, and confirmed Jari-Matti Latvala will remain in a factory Yaris WRC alongside Ott Tanak, for the 2019 season.

Meeke drove the Yaris in Finland for the first time on Tuesday.

Kris will work with a new co driver next season with Toyota yet to confirm who will sit with him.

Paul Nagle and Meeke won five wrc events together with Citroen but that partnership will not continue into next year.