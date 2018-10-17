New idea being explored in Brexit negotiations

The EU is considering allowing Britain to leave the EU over a longer period in return for agreeing to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland.

It’s reported in the Irish Independent today that the idea of extending the two year Brexit transition by one year is being considered to provide more time to develop a temporary customs arrangement between the EU and the UK.

The EU’s chief negotiator Michael Barnier outlined the idea to member states in Luxembourg last night ahead of a key European Council summit later.