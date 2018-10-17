Minister confirms MICA redress scheme to be rolled out in 2019

The Housing Minister anticipates that a MICA redress scheme for affected homeowners in Donegal will be rolled out next year.

Last week, the Cabinet approved a redress scheme which is to be introduced under “exceptional measures” and is not part of the official Budget.

However more clarity surrounding the finer details of such a scheme was sought by Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalogue From Minister Eoghan Murphy in the Dail last night.

The exchange revealed that it’s the Governments intention to finalise the scheme by years end with a view towards rolling it out in 2019: