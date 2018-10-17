McHugh’s absence lambasted on first day as Education Minister

Minister Joe McHugh has come under fire, less than 24 hours since his role as Education Minister was approved.

In the Dail a short time ago, Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty lambasted Minister McHugh for failing to turn up today to discuss the need to extend the Deis scheme.

Instead Minister Mary Mitchell O’Connor was present on behalf of the new Education Minister to discuss the issue and the extension of the scheme to include a number schools in Donegal.

Deputy Doherty told Minister Mitchell O’Connor that the issue needs to be addressed without further delay:

However, Minister Mary Mitchell O’Connor confirmed on behalf of the Education Minister that the Deis programme would not be extended to include any other schools until a further review of the identification model is concluded: