Martin McHugh says Stephen Rochford’s proposed appointment will a brave move

Stephen Rochford looks set to make a quick return to inter county football.

The former Mayo manager is said to be joining the Donegal coaching staff.

The Crossmolina man stepped down after three years in charge of his native county in August.

Reports now claim Rochford has agreed to join Declan Bonner’s back room staff as a replacement for Karl Lacey.

Confirmation of the news is expected later today.

Martin McHugh told Highland Radio Sport Rochford’s appointment will a brave move by Declan Bonner and Donegal GAA…