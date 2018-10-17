Man released following Ramelton drugs raid

A substantial amount of drugs have been seized by Gardai after search was conducted at a house in the Ramelton area.

Gardai from both Letterkenny and Milford raided the property yesterday afternoon.

During the search, Cannabis with an estimated value of €14,000 and Cannabis herb with an estimated value of €2,000 was also discovered. Both are subject to analysis.

The search was carried out as part of on-going investigations targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the Donegal area.

A man in his 40s was arrested following the seizure and was detained under section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act at Letterkenny Garda station.

He was later released pending file to DPP. Investigations are said to be continuing.