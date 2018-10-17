Jason Quigley primed for NABF title defence

Jason Quigley defends his NABF Middleweight title in the early hours of Friday morning in California when he takes on Freddy Hernandez at the Fantasy Springs Resort.

The Ballybofey man headlines the Golden Boy Promotions show and is looking to extend his record to 15-0 and take a step closer to challenging at world level.

Quigley looked in tip top shape at Wednesday’s weigh in.

Jason told Oisin Kelly he is primed for another big night and is totally focused on notching up another victory…

The Jason Quigley v Freddy Hernandez bout that will be screened live in Ireland by eirSport. The fight is due to start at around 3am Irish time.