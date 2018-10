Fanad Lighthouse has featured on a new Tourism Ireland campaign in Australia.

Tourism Ireland in Australia is rolling out ‘early bird’ campaigns with both Qatar Airlines and Etihad Airways this autumn.

The campaigns include online, print and outdoor ads, targeting ‘Culturally Curious’ and ‘Social Energiser’ travellers and keeping Ireland and the Wild Atlantic Way ‘front of mind’ for Australians considering a trip to Europe in 2019.