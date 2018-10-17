Cycle route for Lifford to Strabane to be unveiled next week

Design proposals for a planned cycling and walking route linking Lifford and Strabane are due to go on display next week.

The route is part of an overall greenway project that once complete will see the development of three routes across the North West.

Two information days will be held on Wednesday October 24th at the Alley Theatre, Strabane and on October 25th at the Old Chamber, County Offices, Lifford between 2pm and 6pm both days.

Ronan Gallagher is Communications Manager with the North West Greenway Network: