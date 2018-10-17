Contract signed for delivery of new health centre in Dunfanaghy

A contract for the delivery of a new Health Centre for Dunfanaghy has been signed by the HSE.

The €2.5 million project will replace the current dispensary and offer a range of HSE clinic services including; public health nursing, physiotherapy, occupational therapy and speech and language therapy as well as including a dedicated ambulance depot.

The new centre is expected to open in 2020 with the planning application due to be submitted to Donegal County Council for approval next week.

Minister Joe McHugh has praised the local community for their efforts in keeping the project on the table: