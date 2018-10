Donegal man Brian Dorrian will take charge of Sligo Rovers for the rest of the season.

It follows the news that Ger Lyttle’s contract will not be renewed.

Dorrian, the club’s Under 19 manager, will lead the team for the final nine days of this year’s S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division, which includes games against Dundalk, Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers.