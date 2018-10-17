Brendan Devenney feels Rochford move is good for Donegal

All the talk today in the GAA world has been about Stephen Rochford’s proposed appointment as coach to the Donegal senior team.

News broke yesterday evening that Declan Bonner is set to bring in the Mayo native to replace Karl Lacey.

Confirmation is expected in the coming days from the Donegal County Board.

As a manager, Rochford has an All Ireland Club title with Corofin and took Mayo to two All Ireland Finals only to lose by a point on each occasion.

Former Donegal player Brendan Devenney says Rochford’s appointment will be good for Donegal…