Tánaiste to meet EU’s Chief Brexit negotiator later as talks intensify

The EU’s Chief Brexit negotiator will meet with the Tánaiste later to discuss the state of play in Brexit negotiations.

Simon Coveney will again stress the government’s position that there needs to be a backstop to prevent a hard border on the island.

Talks have stalled ahead of tomorrow’s crucial EU Council meeting.

While Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has warned there may not be a deal this week – and negotiations may run into December.

Last night, British Prime Minister Theresa May met the Sinn Fein leader – speaking before the talks, Mary Lou McDonald said she was looking for reassurances: