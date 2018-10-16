Sligo Rovers let Gerard Lyttle go

Sligo Rovers will not be renewing the contract of manager Gerard Lyttle following its conclusion at the end of this season.

The club avoided relegation this year but won just 11 times in 33 games.

In his first season in charge last year Lyttle also kept Sligo safe in the Premier Division.

Sligo Rovers chairman Martin Heraghty said told the club website: “The club would like to place on record our thanks to Gerard for his professionalism, dedication and commitment in his time at the club.

“In particular we wish to acknowledge the number of young players that made their first appearances for Sligo Rovers under Gerard’s management.

“Their progress and development is a testament to his hard work. We would like to wish Gerard every success in the future.”

The club will make an announcement on an interim manager for the final 10 days of the season shortly.