Shock as An Post confirms Dunkineely Post Office closure

An Post has confirmed that the closure of Dunkineely Post Office will not be reversed.

It’s understood that the appeal lodged by the community has been rejected by the Government appointed appeals process for Post Office closures.

This is despite a major public campaign locally in a bid to retain the post office there.

Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says it’s devastating news for the area and will now cast doubt among the dozens of other communities which have appealed their respective Post office closures: