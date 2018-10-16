Residents in local housing estate at ‘wits end’ over safety concerns

Residents in Leitir Ard Estate in Letterkenny are said to be at their wits’ end over various health and safety concerns.

There are currently no traffic calming measures in place in the estate and in recent months, it’s reported a child escaped uninjured after being knocked down by a passing car.

Meanwhile the green area earmarked for recreational use has been deemed unfit for purpose with on-going calls on the local authority to carry out extensive drainage on the land.

Speaking on today’s’ Nine Till Noon Show, residents Mark and Kelly Ann say that they simply fed up waiting for progress: