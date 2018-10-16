Progress on Gaoth Dobhair Sewerage Demonstration Scheme

Irish Water have confirmed that they are currently progressing two contracts relating to the Gaoth Dobhair Sewerage Scheme Demonstration project.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty has received an update on the project from the utility and confirmation that plans are progressing in relation to the supply of equipment as well as construction works which are needed to install the demonstration project.

Almost 40 properties in Gaoth Dobhair have signed up to be part of the initial pilot phase of the long awaited Gaoth Dobhair Sewerage Scheme.

The €13 million project, once complete will lead to a reduction on the reliance of septic tanks in the area.

Its believed, waste water ‘pods’ as well as pipelines to construct the Gaoth Dobhair Sewerage Scheme Demonstration project are among goods being purchased by Irish Water at present

In welcoming the latest preogress report, Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says; “According to previous updates, the procurement of these components as well as the appointment of a contractor were both scheduled to commence only once the final preliminary model and scheme layout had been formally finalised, so it’s believed that this work has now been successfully undertaken.”