New Entrant Sports Scholarships awarded at LYIT

Letterkenny Institute of Technology made presentations to 8 New Entrant Sport Scholars on Tuesday 16th October.

Those awarded the scholarship, which is worth €1,000 to each successful applicant, were selected from the current academic group of new entrant students, in recognition of their performance and achievement in either GAA at Intercounty level or Soccer at League of Ireland level.

Upon the introduction of the New Entrant Sports Scholarship Programme in September 2015, a total of 3 awards were then made. The continued growth of the programme has been accredited to the development of sport in the institute in recent years and also to the ever increasing standards in both GAA and Soccer in the third level education sector, in particular in LYIT.

The New Entrant Sports Scholarship Programme, which is open to full time students registering in LYIT for the first time, is also linked to the main Sports Scholarship Programme in the institute.

These scholarships are awarded during February of each year.

The winning New Entrant Sports Scholarships students for this year are:

Zoe Campbell, Lifford, a Donegal County Minor team member.

Stephen Doherty, Buncrana, a Finn Harps U19 player.

Adam Duffy, Fahan, a Finn Harps senior team player.

Ryan Hilferty, Letterkenny, a Donegal County Hurling team member.

Sean McBride, Ballybofey, a Derry City U19 player.

Danielle McDevitt, Glenties, a Donegal County Minor team member.

Keelan McGill, Fintown, a Finn Harps U19 player.

Keelan McGroddy, Downings, a Donegal County Minor team member.

In presenting the awards, Paul Hannigan, President of LYIT, congratulated the recipients and complimented the GAA and Soccer club members in LYIT on having maintained and enhanced the sporting standards over the years.

Paul commented that the development and commitment each year, provides the basis for the expanding sports programme. Paul also urged these students to be aware of their academic commitments and to establish a balance between their sports and studies in the year ahead.