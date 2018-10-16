Minister McHugh confirmed as new Education Minister

Minister Joe McHugh has been appointed as Minister for Education and Skills.

Denis Naughten’s resignation as Communications Minister last week prompted a Cabinet reshuffle with Minister McHugh’s nomination as Education Minister passed within the last hour following a Dail vote.

Richard Bruton has been appointed Communications Minister as Independent Seán Canney is also confirmed as Junior Minister, while Seán Kyne has been named Chief Whip and Minister for the Gaeltacht.

Speaking to Highland Radio News this evening, Minister McHugh says local matters will remain at the fore as he takes up his new position in Government: