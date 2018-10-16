Major drug seizure made in Ramelton

Gardaí in the Milford District have seized drugs in a search of a property in Ramelton area.

As part of ongoing enquiries into drug activity, varying amounts of controlled substances including Heroin,LSD, Ecstasy and Cannabis resin were seized.

A Cannabis growhouse was also discovered within the property along with a substantial amount of money.

One male was arrested and taken to Letterkenny Garda station for questioning.

Gardaí have thanked the local community for their assistance and are reminding people, if they observe suspicious activity in their community, to report it to the local Gardaí