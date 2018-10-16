Jason Quigley hitting peak ahead of title defence

Jason Quigley has warned former World title challenger Freddy Hernandez that he’s coming into their showdown at the peak of his powers.

Quigley (14-0, 11KOs) faces the seasoned Hernandez (34-9, 22KOs) for the NABF middleweight title – a bout that will be screened live in Ireland by eirSport.

Hernandez’s most recent notable win was a unanimous decision victory against former WBO interim champion Aflredo Angulo in August 2016.

Back in 2010, he lost out to Andre Berto for the WBC world welterweight title at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

“I’m in with a very experienced lad and he’s been to levels that I haven’t been to,” Quigley says.

“Nothing will faze this man. He’s a dangerous opponent because he’s coming with nothing to lose. He knows one big performance from him can set him up big time.

“Everyone will be looking at this and thinking about me coming as the prospect. He’s coming with no pressure.”

The Ballybofey man – now training in the famous Ingle stable in Sheffield – says this week is a chance to prove he belongs at the top of the ladder.

Quigley says: “I have no pressure. I’m focussed and confident to defend my title. He’s boxed for a world title and he has that experience.

“I just have to get in there and let him know who the main man is. I’m coming to the perfect peak of my career.”