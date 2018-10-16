Harps players McGlynn and McCampbell get Irish U15 call-ups



Finn Harps Football Club have confirmed that two of their Academy players Luke McGlynn and Conor Campbell have been included in the Republic of Ireland U15 squad for the international games against Poland next month.

Harps U15 manager Kevin McHugh says the call-ups for McGlynn are very much deserved based on their consistently impressive performances for his side in the National League this season.

“We are delighted for both boys and it’s just rewards for their efforts all season, Even though we have had many call ups the past 12 months, we must not lose sight of the fact that this is an unbelievable achievement for any boy to represent their country. It’s as big as it gets really. International call-ups are the pinnacle of everything we do at the Finn Harps Academy and we wish both boys the best of luck in training camps and upcoming Internationals against Poland in November”