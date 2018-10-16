Funding applications invited for Donegal PEACE IV Grants Scheme



The Donegal PEACE IV Grants scheme has opened for applications with just over €570,000 available to support activities that will help promote positive relationship building, community led peace building initiatives and celebrate cultural diversity in our communities.

Funding is available for activities such as sport, arts, culture (including Irish and Ulster Scots language) and environment projects that promote positive relations through addressing issues of trust, prejudice and intolerance. Projects that facilitate personal interaction between residents and groups from divided neighbourhoods and strengthen cross border relations are also eligible, as are projects that have a focus on conflict resolution and mediation at a local level. Projects that involve events linked to the decade of commemorations that explore history in a sensitive manner and build mutual understanding are also eligible.

Funding is available at a rate of 100% and awards of funding will range from a minimum €30,000 to a maximum €125,000.

Applications must demonstrate how they will target various target groups set out in the PEACE IV Programme and how the project will meet the targets set and the proposed outcomes of the programme.

Information Sessions

Information sessions to assist those interested in applying for funding will be held in Letterkenny Public Service Centre, Neil T Blaney Road on Tuesday 23 October at 7 to 8.30pm and in Donegal Town Public Services Centre, Drumlonagher on Wednesday 24th October at 7 to 8.30pm.

This programme is supported by the European Union’s PEACE IV Programme, managed for the Special EU Programmes Body by Donegal County Council. Match funding has been provided by the Executive Office in Northern Ireland and the Department of Rural and Community Development in Ireland.

Full details on the PEACE IV Grants programme including guidance notes and application forms are available at www.donegalcoco.ie/community/peace/grants/ .

The deadline for the receipt of applications is Friday 30 November 2018 at 4pm.

The PEACE IV Programme Team in Donegal County Council can be contacted at Tel: 074 91 53900.