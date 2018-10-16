Donegal Sports Star Awards nominations open next Monday

Nominations for the Donegal Sports Star Awards will open on next Monday the 22nd of October. Once again the Donegal Sports Star Awards wish to say a big thanks to the sponsors Donegal County Council for their continued support.

Please note that the Hall of Fame inductee will be selected by the Donegal Sports Star Awards committee so nominations will not be taken for this category.

Nominations can be made online at www.donegalsportsstarawards.ie.

Nominations can be made online from the nominations page and emailed to info@donegalsportsstarawards.ie or by completing a simple nomination form which can be downloaded and posted to Paul McDaid, Post Office, Ramelton.

Closing date for nominations is Friday the 23rd of November.